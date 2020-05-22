This Throwback of Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Kemmu is Priceless

Remember the utterly adorable pictures of Taimur Ali Khan and Innaya Kemmu from Raksha Bandhan? The clicks were a perfect item of cuteness overloaded.

Today, we came across one charming image of the pair of cousins from the festival that celebrates the brother-sister bond. In the throwback, which is from the year 2018, Taimur is seen wearing a light pink kurta and a white pyjama. On the other hand, little Inaaya is dressed in a pretty pink and yellow traditional outfit.

The photograph made its earliest entry on social media with Soha Ali Khan’s post.

Inaaya’s mother posted a series of images from the Raksha Bandhan celebrations. She shared another photo of the little toddlers that is too cute to miss. “Hey you got a little something in your eye - oh wait, it’s my finger !,” wrote Soha.

Saif’s elder children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan were also a part of the fam-jam.

In an earlier interview, Soha stated Taimur is caring towards Inaaya. “Now, both are too small and innocent kids. Sometimes they don't give attention to each other, but I have seen that Taimur is very caring (sic.)," she was quoted by IANS as saying.

On December 20, 2016, Saif and Kareena Kapoor welcomed Taimur. Soha and Kunal Kemmu became parents to Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on September 29, 2017.

