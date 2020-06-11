This Throwback Pic of Taimur, Inaaya, Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan is Sibling Goals

Saif Ali Khan celebrated Raksha Bandhan in 2018 with sister Soha Ali Khan and their children. Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu were all present during the festivities. Today, we came across one delightful image of all the older and younger cousins together and it is doling major goals.

The click from the festivities that year is a perfect frame with children and grandchildren of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore and is becoming popular across social media platforms.

Taimur is wearing a light pink kurta teamed white pyjama and little Inaaya is dressed in a pink and yellow traditional dress. Soha is posing for the camera and is seen in a printed outfit while brother Saif is smiling in green kurta and white pyjama.

Sara is looking pretty as she is dotingly playing with Inaaya. The Kedarnath actress is wearing a gorgeous off-white salwar kameez set and chunky golden earrings. Ibrahim is sitting on the floor and looks back to see his cute little young cousin. He is wearing a mustard kurta wreathed with white embroidery.

Soha had shared a series of photographs from the Raksha Bandhan celebrations.

Soha and Kunal Kemmu welcomed Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on September 29, 2017. Saif and Kareena Kapoor became parents to Taimur in December, 2016.

