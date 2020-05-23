This Throwback Photo Of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt From The Sets Of Brahmastra Is Unmissable

A behind-the-scene throwback picture, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has emerged on social media. The snap is believed to be from the sets of their upcoming sci-fci trilogy Brahmastra.

Seems like the still was clicked when the team was shooting in Himachal Pradesh. Surrounded by snow-capped mountains, we see the lovebirds carefully listening to Ayan Mukerji.

“Here’s a picture of #RanbirKapoor and #AliaBhatt from the sets of #Brahmastra,” reads the caption.

This is not the first time a throwback picture of the two has surfaced on the internet. A few days back, another throwback picture of Ranbir and Alia was doing the rounds on Instagram. In the photograph, both the stars were seen holding each other’s hands after finishing their shopping.

See the image:

Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the Ayan Mukerji-directorial will feature Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in important roles. The first part is set to release in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam. The project is bankrolled by Dharma Productions in association with Fox Star Studios.

Ranbir will also be seen in Shamshera. Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor are also part of the project.