This Throwback Pic of Shah Rukh & Gauri As Newly Wedded Couple Proves Suhana is Spitting Image of Her Mom
Shah Rukh is currently on a break, enjoying a European holiday with Gauri and their kids-- Suhana, Aryan and AbRam.
Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan. (Image: PTI)
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are undoubtedly one of the most admired couples of B-town. The two give us major couple goals everytime they make an appearance together. Recently, we came across a throwback picture in which the then newly married couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri is seen beaming with happiness.
A fan of SRK shared the photo on their Twitter page and captioned it saying, "Suhana looks like @gaurikhan ! Its amazing how we felt Aryan looked like her first and now he is spitting image of @iamsrk, and now everyone thinks Suhana looks like Sir and Lala mam but this pic says otherwise #Khankhandaan #WaariJaavan" (sic)
Shah Rukh is currently on a break, enjoying a European holiday with Gauri and their three kids-- Suhana, Aryan and AbRam. Take a look:
Suhana looks like @gaurikhan ! Its amazing how we felt Aryan looked like her first and now he is spitting image of @iamsrk, and now everyone thinks Suhana looks like Sir and Lala mam but this pic says otherwise #Khankhandaan #WaariJaavan pic.twitter.com/B7WPivY7j6— Anamika (@Mann_Baawra) July 3, 2018
