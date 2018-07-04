GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
This Throwback Pic of Shah Rukh & Gauri As Newly Wedded Couple Proves Suhana is Spitting Image of Her Mom

Shah Rukh is currently on a break, enjoying a European holiday with Gauri and their kids-- Suhana, Aryan and AbRam.

News18.com

Updated:July 4, 2018, 12:40 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan. (Image: PTI)
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are undoubtedly one of the most admired couples of B-town. The two give us major couple goals everytime they make an appearance together. Recently, we came across a throwback picture in which the then newly married couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri is seen beaming with happiness.

A fan of SRK shared the photo on their Twitter page and captioned it saying, "Suhana looks like @gaurikhan ! Its amazing how we felt Aryan looked like her first and now he is spitting image of @iamsrk, and now everyone thinks Suhana looks like Sir and Lala mam but this pic says otherwise #Khankhandaan #WaariJaavan" (sic)




Shah Rukh is currently on a break, enjoying a European holiday with Gauri and their three kids-- Suhana, Aryan and AbRam. Take a look:

Best a woman can get... soaking the sun with my boys in Barcelona

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on



Suite Life On Deck

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

