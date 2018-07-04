This Throwback Pic of Shah Rukh & Gauri As Newly Wedded Couple Proves Suhana is Spitting Image of Her Mom

Suhana looks like @gaurikhan ! Its amazing how we felt Aryan looked like her first and now he is spitting image of @iamsrk, and now everyone thinks Suhana looks like Sir and Lala mam but this pic says otherwise #Khankhandaan #WaariJaavan pic.twitter.com/B7WPivY7j6 — Anamika (@Mann_Baawra) July 3, 2018

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are undoubtedly one of the most admired couples of B-town. The two give us major couple goals everytime they make an appearance together. Recently, we came across a throwback picture in which the then newly married couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri is seen beaming with happiness.A fan of SRK shared the photo on their Twitter page and captioned it saying, "Suhana looks like @gaurikhan ! Its amazing how we felt Aryan looked like her first and now he is spitting image of @iamsrk, and now everyone thinks Suhana looks like Sir and Lala mam but this pic says otherwise #Khankhandaan #WaariJaavan" (sic)Shah Rukh is currently on a break, enjoying a European holiday with Gauri and their three kids-- Suhana, Aryan and AbRam. Take a look: