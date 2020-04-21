This Throwback Pic of Hrithik Roshan with Michael Jackson is Gold

Back in 2008, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan was in Los Angeles for a filming schedule of Anurag Basu’s Kites, which also starred Barbara Mori and Kangana Ranaut.

During one of the shoot days, the Guzaarish actor had an unexpected encounter with the world-famous pop star Michael Jackson. The film’s lead pair was shooting a scene in the Bel Air mansion, which the King of Pop was trying to procure for himself.

Recently, Viral Bhayani has submitted a throwback from their chance meeting.

The post was captioned as, “Throwback picture of #hrithikroshan with #MichaelJackson when they both met in Los Angeles. Hrithik was shooting for his film Kites and on the same floor Michael too was shooting and that's how they met each other (sic)."

A source close to the Lakshya star told Bollywood Mantra about how the get-together took place.

"Hrithik was in his make-up room when Michael's two bodyguards entered. He was taken aback to see these muscular men enter the room. On questioning them, he (Hrithik) learnt that they were Michael's bodyguards. The most interesting moment of the meeting is that Michael Jackson introduced himself to the actor. It was a funny scene to see someone like him who the whole world knows introducing himself. The two spoke for a short time and then Michael left,” the source was quoted as saying.

Hrithik had recalled the fandom moment saying, "I've been a huge Jackson fan since childhood. So dad (Kites producer, Rakesh Roshan) requested the mansion owner that we'd like to come over and meet Jackson. Instead he turned up in the room to meet us. That meeting is etched in my memory."

