This Throwback Pic of Kareena and Karisma Kapoor is Pure Gold

A then and now picture of one of the most loved Bollywood siblings Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan is breaking the internet. The collage features two pictures, one is of their childhood, while the other one looks like a recently click.

The photo has been going viral on the internet ever since a Kareena Kapoor Khan fan page it on Instagram. The caption read, “Tag your sister and tell her you love her #stayhome #staysafe #stayhealthy @therealkarismakapoor @kareenakapoorkhan (sic)."

Till now, the photo has already got over 2 lakh likes on the portal alone.

Meanwhile, Kareena has been missing her girl gang. The actor has shared a photo of her girl squad including Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora and sister Karisma. In the photo, Bebo can be seen sporting a black dress with a black long coat, Malaika is wearing a short white dress which she has teamed up with a jacket, Karisma can be seen sporting a black trouser with a pink patterned top and Amrita is wearing a brown short noodle strap dress.

What is common among all four of them is the fact that they are all wearing sunglasses.

Captioning the photo Kareena said, “We've gone from a table for 4 to 4 different tables Can't deal with being away from my #GirlGang for thisss long #ThrowbackThursday (sic)."





