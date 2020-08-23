This Throwback Pic of Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan with Baby Taimur and Inaaya is Unmissable

A throwback picture of actress Kareena Kapoor Khan with sister-in-law and actress Soha Ali Khan has surfaced on the internet recently. In the photo, one can see both the ladies posing happily as they take their kids Taimur and Inaaya for a stroll in the pram.

In the snap, Kareena is seen wearing a light brown colour top which she teamed up with blue denim jeans. To complete the look, she opts for black sunglasses. Soha, on the other hand, is looking pretty in her pink top. Both children are seen seated in their prams. Baby Taimur looks adorable in a black t-shirt and trousers while little Inaaya is seen wearing a pink coloured onesie.

Meanwhile, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan have recently announced that they are expecting their second child. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support. --Saif and Kareena," said the announcement issued by the star couple through their office.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in the movie Angrezi Medium, in which she starred along with late actor Irrfan Khan. The movie was released on March 13 this year. Apart from Kareena and Irrfan, the film also included Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles. The comedy drama film has been directed by Homi Adajania.