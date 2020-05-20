MOVIES

1-MIN READ

This Throwback Pic Of Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan Is The Best Thing On Internet Today

This Throwback Pic Of Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan Is The Best Thing On Internet Today

A fanclub shared a throwback picture of sisters Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor that has now gone viral.

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, fondly called Lolo and Bebo, are known for their solid sisterhood.

Now, a throwback picture of the stunning sibling pair has recently surfaced online that is worthy of a thousand words. A fan club shared a timeworn photograph showing an adorable Kareena, with her doting elder sister.

Young Karisma looks lovely as she smiles for the camera, but little Kareena steals the thunder with her two pony-tail look and priceless expression.

See the picture here:

The adorable image has collected immense love from fans in the comments. Born to popular Bollywood stars, Randhir Kapoor and Babita, the sister duo often shows love for each other on their social media.

Karisma has been trying her hand at baking during quarantine, and recently treated her younger sister with a yum dessert. Kareena took to her Instagram page to share a click as she devoured the delicious dessert. She wrote, “Devouring the best chocolate cake in the world made by the best sister in the world @therealkarismakapoor... And yes, that’s Mr. Khan being grumpy at the back... zoom in”.


The Dil To Pagal Hai actress replied with a sweet comment that read, “Yay! Glad lockdown has come to good use and I can bake for my family and friends”. On the professional front, Karisma’s last project was her digital debut, Mentalhood.

On the other hand, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer historical drama, Takht.

