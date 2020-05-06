This Throwback Pic of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji is Best Friends Goals

An image of Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and Alia Bhatt is being widely shared by their fans online. The photo is taken during the filming of the trio’s big collaboration, Brahmāstra: Part One of Three or Brahmastra.

For Alia, she is uniting with Ayan for the first time whereas Ranbir has earlier worked with him in Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Also, the film marks Ranbir and Alia’s debut pairing.

During the film schedules, Ranbir, Alia and Ayan bonded well and their chemistry was very evident in the visuals doing rounds then.

Karan Johar had shared the first picture of the trio on Twitter and wrote, "The new year begins with the prep of #BRAHMASTRA....the countdown of the epic journey of our film begins! Filming commences in February 2018! Ayan Mukerji helms this magical trilogy! @SrBachchan #ranbir @aliaa08 and an exciting ensemble!"

Touted as a fantasy adventure franchise, Brahmastra directed by Ayan will see Ranbir playing Shiva and Alia will essay the role of Isha. The big project also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna in pivotal roles.

