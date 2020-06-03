This Throwback Pic of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt from Their Vacay Deserves Your Attention

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved celebrity couples in Bollywood. Whenever they are spotted together at an event or a family gathering, fans can't seem to get over their charm and the fact that they look absolutely stunning together.

Now, a throwback picture of Ralia is doing the rounds on social media. The image of the duo is from their getaway in September 2019. Ranbir and Alia had visited the Kenyan Masai Mara National Reserve and enjoyed animal safari in each other's company. In fact, Alia had previously shared Ranbir's pic from the vacay on social media and wished him a happy birthday and now this picture of the duo posing together in the safari jeep will melt away your hearts.

In the picture, Both Alia and Ranbir are seen holding cameras as they capture the stunning wildlife around them. While Alia wears a jacket and jeans with black boots, Ranbir compliments his lady love in casual T-shirt and cargo pants. Both smile for the camera as they get captured for this adorable pic.

Meanwhile, on the movies front, Ranbir and Alia are all set to feature together in Brahmastra- Part I with Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. The movie is directed by Ranbir's close friend and frequent collaborator Ayan Mukerji.

Separately, Ranbir is doing YRF's Shamshera and Luv Ranjan's yet untitled movie with Shraddha Kapoor. On the other hand, Alia has anticipated projects like Sadak 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR in her kitty.

