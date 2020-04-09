MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

This Throwback Pic of Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is Pure Gold

This Throwback Pic of Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is Pure Gold

An old photo of Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posing together is a treat for their fans.

Share this:

Ranbir Kapoor was seen romancing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Karan Johar’s romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Even if the two did not have a happy ending in the movie, the chemistry between the stars received praises from all people.

Fans were somewhat disappointed as both did not appear opposite each other after that, but it is fascinating to know that the 2016 movie was not the first time both came together, for a picture at least.

Filmfare posted a ‘then and now’ picture of the duo. While the first picture shows a younger version of Ranbir and Aishwarya, the second is a shot from the movie. The caption reads, “Then and now: Check (out) these epic pictures of #AishwaryaRaiBachchan and #RanbirKapoor (sic)."

At the time of the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, the old photo was circulated widely after being posted on Twitter, by screenwriter and director Rumy Jafry.

Here is the old picture of the duo clicked in the USA.

In the caption, Jafry said that he took the picture a long while ago in America when Ranbir wanted to see how they both looked together. As they were now (in 2016) working together, Jafry said both looked “awesome” and wished great success for the film.

The two have been clicked together outside of the big screen though. Here is a recent snap of the two with their respective families.


Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    5,095

     

  • Total Confirmed

    5,734

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    472

     

  • Total DEATHS

    166

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 09 (08:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,099,679

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,518,773

    +813

  • Cured/Discharged

    330,589

     

  • Total DEATHS

    88,505

    +50
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres