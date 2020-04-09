This Throwback Pic of Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is Pure Gold

Ranbir Kapoor was seen romancing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Karan Johar’s romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Even if the two did not have a happy ending in the movie, the chemistry between the stars received praises from all people.

Fans were somewhat disappointed as both did not appear opposite each other after that, but it is fascinating to know that the 2016 movie was not the first time both came together, for a picture at least.

Filmfare posted a ‘then and now’ picture of the duo. While the first picture shows a younger version of Ranbir and Aishwarya, the second is a shot from the movie. The caption reads, “Then and now: Check (out) these epic pictures of #AishwaryaRaiBachchan and #RanbirKapoor (sic)."

At the time of the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, the old photo was circulated widely after being posted on Twitter, by screenwriter and director Rumy Jafry.

Here is the old picture of the duo clicked in the USA.

I tuk dis pic lng tym bck in USA. @Ranbir_Kapoor wantd 2 knw, hw u lkd 2gthr. Nw u bth wrkng 2thr and lukn awsum. Mri dua hai flm spr hit ho pic.twitter.com/n9rbzyHN46 — Rumy Jafry (@rumyjafry) September 27, 2016

In the caption, Jafry said that he took the picture a long while ago in America when Ranbir wanted to see how they both looked together. As they were now (in 2016) working together, Jafry said both looked “awesome” and wished great success for the film.

The two have been clicked together outside of the big screen though. Here is a recent snap of the two with their respective families.





