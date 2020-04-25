MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

This Throwback Pic of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri from Kajol’s Mehendi Ceremony is for Keeps

This Throwback Pic of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri from Kajol’s Mehendi Ceremony is for Keeps

A new picture from Kajol's mehendi ceremony is doing rounds on the internet in which Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri and little Aryan can be seen.

Share this:

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan’s friendship in the tinseltown isn’t a secret. The duo has always managed to keep their fans hooked with their on-screen chemistry. Recently, a throwback picture from Kajol wedding function which features Shah Rukh, his wife Gauri Khan and son Aryan Khan is making rounds on the internet. The image was clicked during Kajol’s mehndi ceremony.

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan have appeared in several films including the iconic movie Baazigar, Dil Dulhan Dulhange Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gum, My Name is Khan among others. They were last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale. The project also featured Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Boman Irani among others.

Kajol was last seen Priyanka Banerjee directed short film Devi. The movie starred Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Shruti Haasan, Sandhya Mhatre, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Rama Joshi and Yashaswini Dayam. Kajol will make her digital debut with Renuka Shahane directorial Tribhanga. The story weaves a complex tale that goes back and forth through three generations of the same family, from the late 1980s to modern-day. Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi and Kunaal Roy Kapoor will also be seen in pivotal roles.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    18,904

    +989*  

  • Total Confirmed

    24,893

    +1,441*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,210

    +396*  

  • Total DEATHS

    779

    +56*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 25 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres