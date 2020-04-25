This Throwback Pic of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri from Kajol’s Mehendi Ceremony is for Keeps

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan’s friendship in the tinseltown isn’t a secret. The duo has always managed to keep their fans hooked with their on-screen chemistry. Recently, a throwback picture from Kajol wedding function which features Shah Rukh, his wife Gauri Khan and son Aryan Khan is making rounds on the internet. The image was clicked during Kajol’s mehndi ceremony.

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan have appeared in several films including the iconic movie Baazigar, Dil Dulhan Dulhange Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gum, My Name is Khan among others. They were last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale. The project also featured Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Boman Irani among others.

Kajol was last seen Priyanka Banerjee directed short film Devi. The movie starred Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Shruti Haasan, Sandhya Mhatre, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Rama Joshi and Yashaswini Dayam. Kajol will make her digital debut with Renuka Shahane directorial Tribhanga. The story weaves a complex tale that goes back and forth through three generations of the same family, from the late 1980s to modern-day. Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi and Kunaal Roy Kapoor will also be seen in pivotal roles.