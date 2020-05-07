This Throwback Pic of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan is Pure Gold

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are the most admired couples of B-town. The fabulous pair exchanged vows after dating for more than five years and has spent over 28 years of happy married life.

Recently, netizens pulled out a beautiful image of the couple while mining into archives.

In the throwback, we see Gauri accompanying SRK for one of the events held for his film in Mumbai. The film was Shah Rukh Khan- Suchitra Krishnamoorthi-starrer, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994).

The time-worn snapshot shows Gauri looking totally stunning dressed in a printed outfit, dangler earrings, a statement choker and is seen sporting front bangs. Shah Rukh, on the other hand, looks casual wearing a jacket over T-shirt.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s production company, Red Chillies Entertainment is set to drop a new web series. The show is directed by Ghoul maker Patrick Graham. The horror-thriller titled Betaal will stream May 24 onwards.

The caption along the first look shared on Instagram reads as, “Presenting the first look of #Betaal, our upcoming horror-thriller web series, starring @itsviineetkumar & @aahanakumra and directed by #PatrickGraham & @nikmahajan. Produced by @redchilliesent, @gaurikhan and @_gauravverma, Betaal premieres May 24th on @netflix_in.”

Recently, the Main Hoon Na actor joined his fellow members from the entertainment business for India’s biggest at-home concert.

The Give India initiative featured some of the most renowned names from the showbiz and was showcased on Facebook Live on May 3.

