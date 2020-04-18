MOVIES

1-MIN READ

This Throwback Pic of Sridevi with Boney Kapoor and Daughters Janhvi, Khushi will Melt Your Heart

Image courtesy: Dabboo Ratnani/Instagram

Image courtesy: Dabboo Ratnani/Instagram

Celebrity and fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani has shared a throwback picture of Bollywood actress Sridevi with her family on Instagram.

In the clip, Boney Kapoor, late actress Sridevi and their daughters Janhvi and Khushi can be seen posing for the lens. The happy family is clad in traditional outfits and they look endearing together.

In the clip, Boney Kapoor, late actress Sridevi and their daughters Janhvi and Khushi can be seen posing for the lens. The happy family is clad in traditional outfits and they look endearing together.

Sharing the beautiful snap with red heart emoticons, Ratnani wrote, “A Picture Is Worth A Thousand Words, But The Memories Are Priceless”.

The picture has received lots of hearts and comments on the social media platform. Remembering Bollywood’s first female superstar, one user wrote, “This pic made me a bit emotional reminded me of the legendary Sridevi ma'am!!”

“Love the way you smilie and perfect way how you carry your style. Love you so much,” wrote another.

Thanking the ace photographer for sharing the memory, a fan said, “I missed her. She will always be in my heart. Long live my legendary Sridevi j…May your soul rest in peace(sic)”

Sridevi died aged 54 on February 24, 2018, by accidentally drowning in a bathtub in a Dubai hotel.

A year later, her daughter Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. Her future projects include titles like-- Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl", RoohiAfza, Takht and Dostana 2.

