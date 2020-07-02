This Throwback Pic of Sushant Singh Rajput with His Family is Priceless

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans have not been able to come to terms with his untimely demise and are circulating images and videos in his memory across social media platforms.

An old family photo has been unearthed by netizens. The happy picture shows Sushant with his father and sisters. In the image, we also see Sushant’s niece playing in his lap.

A day back, Sushant’s elder sister, Shweta Singh Kirti shared a heartwarming moment between her daughter and brother. The Drive actor is seen enjoying with his cute niece, who is all smiles to be in the arms of her ‘mamu’.

The post was captioned,” Sweethearts, Freyju with her Mamu #sushantsinghrajput”

Another throwback of Sushant, all smiles with his sisters was doing rounds on social media. The image shows Sushant enjoying a cup of tea with his sisters.

On Saturday, Sushant’s US-based sister Shweta shared a picture from her hometown in Patna, where the late brother’s prayer meet was held.

In her note, she wrote, “A Final love and positivity filled send-off to my little brother. Hope you always stay happy where ever you are.... we will always love you for eternity. #sushantsinghrajput”

Sushant was last seen on the big screen in Chhichhore. His last work was Dil Bechara which will be released posthumously.

The film is based on the novel, The Fault in Our Stars by John Green and directed by debutante Mukesh Chhabra. It marks the debut film of actress Sanjana Sanghi and will have Saif Ali Khan in an important role. Dil Bechara will stream on OTT site July 24 onwards, irrespective of subscriptions.

