This Throwback Pic of Young Sushant Singh Rajput Will Make You Nostalgic

Since Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death, social media has been abuzz with his images and videos from the past. Fans are yet to come to terms with the tragic demise of the actor and continue to share his memories from archives.

An image of Sushant looking rather young has surfaced on social media a few days after his departure. The click captures the actor in a black tee, while he was busy gorging on food as can be seen by the plate he is holding in his hands.



Sushant began his career from the small screen and became a household name with his feature in television series, Pavitra Rishta.

After gaining recognition in television, he ventured into films. Among others, Sushant’s performances in Kai Po Che, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore have been admired by audiences and critics as well.

The actor was found dead on June 14 at his Mumbai residence. The cause of his death was asphyxia, confirmed Mumbai police.



The 34-year-old reportedly suffered clinical depression for a few months and was undergoing treatment for the same. Close friends, colleagues and house help who were in touch with him in ten days before his death are being contacted. So far, police have recorded statements of 15 people including Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

