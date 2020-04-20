MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

This Throwback Picture Of Kareena, Karisma Chilling On Sofa Is Sibling Goals

This Throwback Picture Of Kareena, Karisma Chilling On Sofa Is Sibling Goals

While Kareena can be seen in a yellow kurta paired with white lower, Karisma is wearing a round neck full sleeveless black t-shirt and a pair of denim.

Share this:

A throwback photo of Bollywood celebrity sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor is making rounds on social media.

In the photo, one can see the sister duo ‘chilling’ on a couch. Kareena, in the picture, can be seen clad in a yellow kurta paired with white lower. While Karisma is wearing a round neck full sleeveless black t-shirt and a pair of denim.








View this post on Instagram


Beautiful Sisters #kareenakapoor #KarismaKapoor ❤️😍 #Sunday


A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on


Both, Kareena and Karisma have posted adorable throwback pictures to wish their mum Babita Kapoor on her birthday. Bebo picked a retro click of her mum and dad, Randhir Kapoor, for the special day. Captioning the photo, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor wrote, “Happy Birthday Queen”.








View this post on Instagram


Happy Birthday Queen ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Whereas, the elder sibling picked a snap featuring herself, Kareena and Babita for the birthday wish. In the snap, Babita can be seen standing in between the two siblings as they pose for the lens.

The picture is from their travel diaries and was captioned as, "Happy birthday mom. We are missing spending your birthday with you".








View this post on Instagram


Happy birthday mom ❤️ we are missing spending ur birthday with you...


A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on


Karisma was last seen in a web show Mentalhood. The project also starred Dino Morea, Shilpa Shukla, Sandhya Mridul, Shruti Seth among others.

On the other hand, Kareena was last seen in Irrfan-starrer Angrezi Medium. She will now be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht which will also feature Ranveer Singh Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    14,255

    +960*  

  • Total Confirmed

    17,656

    +1,540*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,842

    +540*  

  • Total DEATHS

    559

    +40*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 20 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,617,213

    +43,620*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,416,135

    +86,596*

  • Cured/Discharged

    632,983

    +37,754*  

  • Total DEATHS

    165,939

    +5,222*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres