This Throwback Picture Of Kareena, Karisma Chilling On Sofa Is Sibling Goals

A throwback photo of Bollywood celebrity sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor is making rounds on social media.

In the photo, one can see the sister duo ‘chilling’ on a couch. Kareena, in the picture, can be seen clad in a yellow kurta paired with white lower. While Karisma is wearing a round neck full sleeveless black t-shirt and a pair of denim.

Both, Kareena and Karisma have posted adorable throwback pictures to wish their mum Babita Kapoor on her birthday. Bebo picked a retro click of her mum and dad, Randhir Kapoor, for the special day. Captioning the photo, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor wrote, “Happy Birthday Queen”.















View this post on Instagram



Happy Birthday Queen ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Apr 19, 2020 at 10:20pm PDT



Whereas, the elder sibling picked a snap featuring herself, Kareena and Babita for the birthday wish. In the snap, Babita can be seen standing in between the two siblings as they pose for the lens.

The picture is from their travel diaries and was captioned as, "Happy birthday mom. We are missing spending your birthday with you".



Karisma was last seen in a web show Mentalhood. The project also starred Dino Morea, Shilpa Shukla, Sandhya Mridul, Shruti Seth among others.

On the other hand, Kareena was last seen in Irrfan-starrer Angrezi Medium. She will now be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht which will also feature Ranveer Singh Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

