This Throwback Picture of Katrina Kaif is Priceless

A childhood image of Katrina Kaif has recently surfaced online. Shared by Filmfare on Twitter, in a throwback extravaganza, Katrina looks adorable.

The picture shows the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress smiling for the camera with a grass field visible in the background. The style quotient of Katrina’s younger version is rather impressive, especially her long tresses with front bangs.

Meanwhile, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress has been enjoying her quarantine time with younger sister, Isabelle, who aspires to enter Bollywood as an actor.

The gorgeous sibling pair has been spending the lockdown period engaging in some fun activities together.

On World Siblings Day, Katrina shared a post on Instagram where we saw the sister duo donning their chef aprons. She wrote, “We’re not sure what it is either .... we ll let u know when we do #happyworldsiblingday @isakaif”

On the professional side, Katrina was last seen in 2019 film, Bharat alongside Salman Khan. Her upcoming film, Sooryavanshi, with Akshay Kumar, couldn’t release due to the coronavirus pandemic. The project is the fourth instalment of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. Apart from the leads, the action drama also has Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Gulshan Grover, Jaaved Jafferi, in important roles.

