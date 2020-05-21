This Throwback Pic of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Shopping Together Goes Viral

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most sought after couples in the Tinseltown. Recently, a throwback picture of the lovebirds made its way to the internet.



In the snap, Ranbir and Alia are all smile as they pose for the camera.

A few days back, Alia had posted a picture of herself flaunting her new haircut. She gave due credit for the ‘chop chop’ to her “multitalented loved one”.

The caption of the image left their fans guessing who the multitalented loved one was. Some speculated it could be Ranbir, and some guessed that her multitalented loved one might be her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Sharing the snap, the Udta Punjab actress wrote, “60 days later - stronger, fitter, better at burpees, much better at skips, much much better at pushups, obsessed with running, super obsessed with eating right and waiting to get back onto the next challenge”.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia are all set to appear in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The movie will feature Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Ranbir will next be seen in Yash Raj Films’ Shamshera. In the film, Ranbir will be playing a double role. It is produced by Aditya Chopra. Along with Ranbir, the flick features Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles.