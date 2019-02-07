This Throwback Picture of Sara Ali Khan Posing with Dad Saif Ali Khan is Too Cute to Miss

Sara Ali Khan who has created a name for herself with films like Kedarnath and Simmba is quite popular on social media. Every time her picture is up on the Internet, it goes viral and fans can't stop gushing over it.Recently, an old picture of Sara with dad Saif Ali Khan is making rounds on the internet. In the photograph, a young, pre-teen Sara can be seen attending a wedding with a much younger Saif. The picture was shared by Veena Nagda, who is a popular Mehendi artist of Bollywood.The candid camaraderie of father-daughter duo Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan on Koffee With Karan gained them much love from the audience. Since then, fans are rooting to see them together in a film. Of late, it was rumoured that Sara and Said will share screen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2. However, quashing all the rumours the latter denied the news.Sara who made her debut with Kedarnath was praised from all corners for her performance in the film. Talking about his daughter's debut in Bollywood, Saif told a media portal, "she’s amazing. Way better than what I was. I’m so happy for her. This was her choice all the way. She chose this and made it happen. And I thought she was brilliant. A thinking actress who is expressive and inventive in every shot. I see a fantastic future for her.""She is used to being good at what she loves, but I thank the people for welcoming her and giving her the acceptance that an actor needs," he added.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.