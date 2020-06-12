This Throwback Picture of Taimur Ali Khan is Going Viral for All the Right Reasons

3-year-old Taimur Ali Khan, the son of Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan is one of the most loved star-kids of the country. He is also the paparazzi's favourite and all his pictures go viral in no time. Now, a new picture of the toddler is going viral for all the right reasons.

In the throwback picture, posted by a popular fan--page of Kareena, Taimur can be seen sporting messy hair. The cute picture has been liked more than 1,53,000 times and fans have been flooding the comment section with heart emojis.

Another throwback video of Taimur Ali Khan in the airport with his mom has gone viral. In the video posted by photo-journalist Viral Bhayani, Taimur can be seen wearing a "I Love Mom" shirt. "This little army general has arrived," Bhayani captioned the video.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor became parents to Taimur in December, 2016. On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of Forrest Gump, with Aamir Khan. Saif, on the other hand will be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2.

