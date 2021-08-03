This Throwback Picture Proves Shehnaaz Gill Enjoyed Her School Days Just Like Any Student

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill’s rare throwback picture will show you how her life at school was just like any other student. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared a picture of Shehnaaz on Instagram on Tuesday that gave netizens a glimpse of her good old days as a student.

Wearing her school uniform, Shehnaaz was seen smiling along with a fellow student or perhaps a teacher who was dressed in a red kurta and dupatta. The teenage picture of Shenaaz made her look equally vivacious as her present form where she continues to entertain her fans.

Shehnaaz started her career in showbiz with modelling and went on to act in Punjabi movies. The 28-year-old actress will soon be seen starring opposite singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh and actress Sonam Bjawa in the upcoming Punjabi movie Honsla Rakh. The movie was shot in Canada as Shehnaaz shared pictures from the sets of the movie on her Instagram handle.

Last month, Shehnaaz grabbed the attention of netizens as she graced the cover of Filmfare magazine for its digital issue. Shehnaaz was seen in a black and transparent striped dress. She accentuated her chic look with platinum blonde bob cut and fringes. Filmfare described Shehnaaz as “everyone’s favourite girl-next-door who’s already taken the world of Punjabi cinema by a storm and is all set to achieve bigger things in the future.”

The actress even collaborated with one of Bollywood’s renowned fashion photographers Daboo Ratnani for a glamorous photoshoot last month. The actress wore a white blouse which she paired with patchworked vintage pants for the photoshoot.

Last week Shehnaaz was also awarded the ET Inspiring Women Award in the Promising Fresh Face category.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here