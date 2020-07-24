This Throwback Video of Ananya Pandey and Shanaya Kapoor is Too Cute to Miss

A throwback video featuring actress Ananya Pandey and her BFF Shanaya Kapoor has cropped up on the internet. The video was shot during a Mehndi function as we see both Ananya and Shanya flaunting the henna artwork on their palms.

The two look cute as cupcakes in traditional attires. In the background, the track Mehndi Ki Raat is being played in the background. The track from the music album Jaana Hai Bollywood was sung by Models. The lyrics were penned by Shyam Anuragi & Shaoib Mansoor. The music composition was by Biddu.

Watch the clip here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama🎥 (@realbollywoodhungama) on Jul 23, 2020 at 1:30am PDT

Ananya stepped into the world of Bollywood with Student of the Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. She will be next seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. The film will see Ishan essay the character of a Mumbai cab driver. The romantic action film is a roller coaster ride that kicks off when a boy meets a girl one night. The Maqbool Khan directorial is bankrolled by Ali Abbas Zafar with Zee Studios and Himanshu Kishan Mehra.

Ananya will also be sharing the screen space with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra's next.