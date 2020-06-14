This Throwback Video of Anushka Sharma Dancing at Her Wedding reception will Make You Want to Party

In December 2017, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in Italy. The actress' light pink lehenga and walk down the aisle was documented and made viral as fans gushed over how adorable the couple looked. Now, a video from their wedding reception has gone viral, where Anushka can be seen dancing her heart out.

The video uploaded by ZoomTV shows the actress dancing with a note in her mouth. Another family member can be seen showering money on the dancers as a traditional ritual. "Taking you down the memory lane when @anushkasharma danced her heart out at her wedding reception," ZoomTv captioned the video.

On the work front, Anushka recently shared the first look of her new production Bulbbul, to premiere on June 24 on Netflix. The film, featuring Laila Majnu stars Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwary, is Anushka's second web production after Amazon Prime Video series Paatal Lok, which debuted May 15.

According to the official synopsis shared by Netflix, Bulbbul is an Indian fable set in 20th Century Bengal. Anushka, who has produced the film with her brother Karnesh Sharma via their banner Clean Slate Filmz, took to Twitter to share the first look of the film. "Here's your first look at #Bulbbul, a fantastic tale about self-discovery, and justice, wrapped in lore, mystery and intrigue, coming soon on @NetflixIndia. Can't wait to share more!" she tweeted.

Bulbbul with stream from june 24,2020.

