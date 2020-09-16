This Throwback Video of Salman Khan Shows Him Dancing with His Brothers

A throwback video of actor Salman Khan dancing with his brothers, Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan, has surfaced on social media. Salman shared the video two years ago when he threw a bash for his family and friends on the occasion of Christmas.

The video has been shared by a fan page of actor Shah Rukh Khan on Instagram. In the clip, Salman can be seen shaking a leg with his brothers. The video shows Sohail calling someone to the dance floor. He is also seen wearing a Christmas cap. The brothers look handsome in casual clothes.

The clip which Salman posted shows his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma joining the trio on the dance floor towards its end.

According to Firstpost, likes of Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Malaika and Amrita Arora, Tusshar Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan attended the Christmas party.

A picture was also posted by an Instagram account with the name 'Salman Khan Team Pune' featuring Salman, his sister Arpita, Sohail and their friends.

Salman, during the coronavirus lockdown, spent time with family and friends at his farmhouse. He also uploaded videos and photos from his farmhouse. The actor also shot music videos there.

One of his songs titled Tere Bina featured him and actress Jacqueline Fernandez was released in May. The romantic song, which was crooned by Salman, was shot at his Panvel farmhouse.

A few days later, the actor put out another song titled Bhai Bhai on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. The song gave the message of Hindu-Muslim unity.

Salman, on the occasion of World Environment Day, shared a video from the farmhouse showing him and his friends cleaning the pathways. In the video, he can be seen wearing a T-shirt and short.

The actor treated his fans by posting a picture of himself working in a field. The caption of the image reads, “Daane daane pe likha hota hai khane wale Ka naam... jai jawan! jai kissan!”

The actor recently shot a promo for Bigg Boss and he will soon be starting shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.