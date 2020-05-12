This Throwback Video of Salman Khan with Nephew Ahil is Pure Gold

Salman Khan is a true family man. The actor is not only close to his parents and siblings but shares a very special bond with his nephews and nieces.

A video from the past has recently surfaced online. The clip was captured during one of the promotional events of 2018 film, Loveyatri starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

On the stage, we see the film’s producer, Salman Khan and Aayush with his son Ahil in arms. Joining them on stage were Warina, Aayush’s wife Arpita and Sohail Khan.

It’s adorable when Salman hands over the mic to little Ahil, who seems utterly fascinated with the device in his hand. Ahil says “Stop it” and enjoys repeating it throughout the video.



Loveyatri marked Bollywood debut of Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain. The film was directed by debutante Abhiraj Minawala and produced under Salman Khan Films.

Meanwhile, Salman dropped a new music video on his official Youtube channel Tuesday. The song titled, 'Tere Bina', has been shot at the actor’s Panvel farmhouse and features his Kick co-star Jacqueline Fernandez.

The Music has been composed by Ajay Bhatia and lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed. Waluscha De Sousa visited Salman and Jacqueline at their quarantine station for an interview before the song’s release. During the conversation, Salman said, “Back home in Bandra, we have a neighbour, Ajju (Ajay) Bhatia, who would keep asking me to sing for him. Tere Bina is one of those. It wasn’t fitting into any of my films, so we decided to release it now. About seven weeks ago when we came to the farm, we didn’t know that we would be here under a lockdown. So, we wanted to keep ourselves busy, and that’s when we decided to do these songs (sic.)”















