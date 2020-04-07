This Throwback Video of Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif Grooving to Kala Chashma Will Make Your Day

An old video shot by Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra featuring the popular Kala Chashma song from his movie Baar Baar Dekho is again making rounds on social media. The short clip features Sidharth and his co-star from the movie Katrina Kaif groove to the 2016 chart-busting song.

Shared by a fan page on Instagram, Sidharth is seen lip-syncing to the track and moments later Katrina joins in dancing in the background.

A few days back, Sidharth shared a video on Instagram showing his kitchen skills.

"Well, it's never too late to try something new! Here's #MyAttemptAt cooking Butter Garlic Prawns for the first time which surprisingly turned out pretty well Winking face with tongue Make the most of this time guys and keep trying new things," he captioned the video.

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen with Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s movie Sooryavanshi. The film also stars Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.

While Sidharth was last seen in movie Marjaavaan along with Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria. He will next make an appearance in Shershaah. Apart from him, the movie also features Kiara Advani and Jaaved Jaffrey in lead roles. It is a biographical film and chronicles the life journey of Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra. Sidharth has a double role in the film, as the armyman and his identical twin Vishal. It is scheduled to hit theatres on July 3.

