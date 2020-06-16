This Throwback Video Of Sushant Singh Rajput Rehearsing To 'Sweetheart' Song Goes Viral

Days after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, a video of the late actor rehearsing a dance sequence with actress Sara Ali Khan has surfaced online.

The video goes back to the time when Sara was gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's film Kedarnath. The romantic-drama was released in the year 2018. In the clip, the two are seen rehearsing for the film’s upbeat number ‘Sweetheart’.







The track was sung by Dev Negi. The music was composed by Amit Tridevi and Amitabh Bhattacharya penned the lyrics.

Here comes another video, which was captured during one of the promotion events for the film. In this one, we see Sushant and Sara trying the hook step of the ultimate party number ‘Ole Ole’.

The song featuring Sara’s father actor Saif Ali Khan is from the film Yeh Dillagi. The 1994 romantic drama also starred Kajol and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. The track was sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya and lyrics were penned by Sameer.

Sushant was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on Sunday, June 14. His last rites were performed on Monday.