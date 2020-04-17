This TikTok Video of Ibrahim Ali Khan is Going Viral on Social Media

The Pataudi family has great acting skills, all thanks to the genes they all inherit from veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. Star kid Sara Ali Khan has already proven her worth in Bollywood by grabbing one movie after another and seems like young and handsome Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi will also follow the family’s footsteps of excelling in acting.

Ibrahim recently posted a TikTok video on his Instagram, giving us all a glimpse of the future Bollywood star. In the video, the young lad is playing the dual character of two men who are finding their lost wives. Before we say anymore, here is the video:

The star kid reminds up every bit of his father Saif Ali Khan. Needless to say, Ibrahim resembles his dad in the looks, while sister Sara Ali Khan is a carbon copy of their mother Amrita Singh.

Sara and Ibrahim recently took the online Family challenge with mom Amrita and answered a few common questions. Both the kids agreed that their mother is the most popular celeb among all of them, with the Kedarnath actress aptly calling it “Singh is King”.

A few days back, Ibrahim shared a picture on his Instagram, telling us all about how bored he was during the quarantine. In the picture, he can be seen posing in front of what appears to be a wallpaper which featured a view of Earth from space.

“Quarantine was so boring, had to escape,” he captioned it.

