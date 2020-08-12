'This Too Shall Pass': Wife Maanayata Releases Statement on Sanjay Dutt's Health

Sanjay Dutt on Tuesday said he would be taking a "short break" from professional commitments to focus on medical treatment and requested well-wishers to not speculate about his health. Soon after, reports began doing the rounds that the actor had been diagnosed with a terminal illness and planning to fly to the US for treatment. Now, Maanayata Dutt has released a statement regarding her husband's health.

The statement reads, “I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju’s speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass. However, it is my heartfelt request to Sanju’s fans to not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours, but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth and support. Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead. All we seek is your prayers and blessings, and we know we will emerge as winners on the other side, as we always have. Let us use this opportunity to spread light and positivity”

Earlier this week, the 61-year-old actor, was admitted to Lilavati Hospital over the weekend after complaining of breathlessness. He was discharged from the medical facility on Monday.

Sanjay is the eldest child of late Bollywood stars Nargis and Sunil Dutt. He has two sisters -- Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt. He is married to Maanayata Dutt with whom he has two children, a son and a daughter. He also has a daughter Trishala Dutt from his first marriage to Richa Sharma. She died of brain tumour in 1996.

On the work front, Sanjay is currently awaiting the release of "Sadak 2" and "Bhuj: The Pride of India", which will premiere on Disney+Hotstar.He will also star in the second installment of "KGF" and "Shamshera", alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

In 2019, the actor had featured in three movies -- Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama "Panipat", Karan Johar-produced "Kalank" and political drama "Prassthanam".