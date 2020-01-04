'This Took Us by Surprise': Dad on Hardik Pandya's Engagement to Natasa Stankovic

It was indeed a happy new year 2020 for Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya as he proposed to Serbian actress and model girlfriend Natasa Stankovic. Hardik’s dad Himanshu Pandya recently revealed that even they were taken by surprise with this development.

Talking to Times Of India in an interview, he said, “Natasa is a very nice girl, and we have met her in Mumbai on a number of occasions. We knew that they were going on a vacation to Dubai, but had no clue that they were going to get engaged. This took us by surprise. We came to know about it after they got engaged.”

Internet was abuzz with wishes and congratulatory messages for the new couple, including fans and fellow cricketers.

Natasha had posted a video of Hardik going down on one knee, as he proposed to her on a yacht. Her caption read, “Forever yes.” Hardik too shared the good news by sharing a picture whose caption read, “Main Tera, Tu meri jaane, Saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #Engaged.”

View this post on Instagram Forever yes ❤️ @hardikpandya93 A post shared by Nataša Stanković (@natasastankovic__) on Jan 1, 2020 at 4:42am PST

Among others who posted their comments were Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi and Athiya Shetty. Virat called it a ‘pleasant surprise’ and wished them ‘great times ahead.’

On the wedding, Himanshu said, "We haven’t decided on that yet, but I am sure that it will be decided soon.” A close friend of Hardik, who did not wish to be named, shared, “I had been invited for the engagement but could not attend it, since it was in Dubai and I was busy with some work. It was a sudden development, and I was informed just about a week back. They have no immediate plans of tying the knot, and it might happen later in the year or even next year.”

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.