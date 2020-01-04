Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

'This Took Us by Surprise': Dad on Hardik Pandya's Engagement to Natasa Stankovic

Hardik’s dad Himanshu Pandya recently revealed that the family had no clue the couple was going to get engaged on their vacation.

News18.com

Updated:January 4, 2020, 12:51 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'This Took Us by Surprise': Dad on Hardik Pandya's Engagement to Natasa Stankovic
Hardik’s dad Himanshu Pandya recently revealed that the family had no clue the couple was going to get engaged on their vacation.

It was indeed a happy new year 2020 for Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya as he proposed to Serbian actress and model girlfriend Natasa Stankovic. Hardik’s dad Himanshu Pandya recently revealed that even they were taken by surprise with this development.

Talking to Times Of India in an interview, he said, “Natasa is a very nice girl, and we have met her in Mumbai on a number of occasions. We knew that they were going on a vacation to Dubai, but had no clue that they were going to get engaged. This took us by surprise. We came to know about it after they got engaged.”

Internet was abuzz with wishes and congratulatory messages for the new couple, including fans and fellow cricketers.

Natasha had posted a video of Hardik going down on one knee, as he proposed to her on a yacht. Her caption read, “Forever yes.” Hardik too shared the good news by sharing a picture whose caption read, “Main Tera, Tu meri jaane, Saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020  #Engaged.”

View this post on Instagram

Forever yes ❤️ @hardikpandya93

A post shared by Nataša Stanković (@natasastankovic__) on

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 ❤️ #engaged A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

Among others who posted their comments were Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi and Athiya Shetty. Virat called it a ‘pleasant surprise’ and wished them ‘great times ahead.’

On the wedding, Himanshu said, "We haven’t decided on that yet, but I am sure that it will be decided soon.” A close friend of Hardik, who did not wish to be named, shared, “I had been invited for the engagement but could not attend it, since it was in Dubai and I was busy with some work. It was a sudden development, and I was informed just about a week back. They have no immediate plans of tying the knot, and it might happen later in the year or even next year.”

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram