Ibrahim's 'Protective Gesture' Towards Saif-Kareena's Kids Taimur, Jeh in Unseen Pic Wins Hearts

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi has shared another unseen photo from the actor’s birthday party. Saif celebrated his birthday on August 16 with his family including wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and kids Ibrahim, Taimur, Jeh, and Sara Ali Khan.

On Tuesday, Saba took to Instagram to share a new photo from the bash. The picture featured Saif posing with his three sons– Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh. Saba captioned the photo: “BeBo’s Boyz! Found one more pic… had to share!

#birthday #moments #tbt❤️ Can’t miss iggys (Ibrahim) protective gesture towards his two brothers… Mahsha’Allah.”

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram account and sent Saif birthday wishes in the most adorable way. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress dropped a couple of goofy pictures of Saif in which he can be seen sitting inside a car. In the caption, Kareena sent birthday love to her ‘best man’ and talked about how his pout is better than hers.

“Happy Birthday to the best man in the world! You make this crazy ride crazier and God I wouldn’t want it any other way… These pictures are proof! I love you my Jaan and I have to say your pout is way better than mine… What say guys?” She wrote.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in Vikram Vedha along with Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte. It is a Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil movie of the same name and will hit theatres on September 30 this year. Besides this, Saif will also be seen in Adipurush which will be released on January 12 next year. On the other hand, Kareena was recently seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. She is currently prepping for The Devotion of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

