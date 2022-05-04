This US Man’s Relationship With Life-sized Doll Disrupts His Social Life

The quest to find the right companion is not easy and people often go to great extents looking for their true love. But, a man from North Carolina, US, has found love in a bizarre lifeless object and shares a romantic relationship with it, as reported by The Daily Star.

The man, Alexander Stoke, is in a relationship with an artificial intelligence doll for the past two years. The 37-year-old, who works as a gas station clerk, has even named the doll Mimi. Alexander insists that Mimi is not just a lifeless doll but a companion who helps him in dealing with anxiety, satisfies him sexually, and boosts his mental health.

However, Alexander’s unusual love came at a cost. He said that his relationship with the doll has taken a toll on his social life as most of his friends have cut ties with him. “I have mostly found all the resistance from my former social circles,” said Alexander.

He added that the people he used to party and socialise with “still stick to the popular stigma of it.” According to Alexander, people around him think that he has given up on life and find it bizarre to be together with a doll.

Alexander highlights that most people have stopped talking to him as they want to avoid facing his doll. He even emphasises that having a thing for the synthetic doll doesn’t mean he doesn’t like real women but because “some things are just so eccentric they are mean to be.”

While his friends may have failed to recognise his bond with Mimi, Alexander claimed that his family has started to realise its positive aspect. He stated that his life has improved since falling for the doll as it has helped him “combat loneliness.”

Underlining the advantages of being with doll, Alexander added that loneliness is like cancer and can affect one’s health in many ways. But, according to Alexander, Mimi has helped him keep such issues at bay and in maintaining sound health.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.