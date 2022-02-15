'Full Bikaau' Twitter User Trolls Gehraiyaan, Deepika Padukone in Viral Review: 'Anupamaa Dekh Lo'

If you haven’t seen Gehraiyaan yet but are keen to watch it then we would suggest that you don’t continue reading. But if you have made your plans to give it a miss, going by the extremely polarised reviews that the film has received, you are in for a hilarious ride!

Gehraiyaan, starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday, is a complex relationship drama. The story revolves around Deepika’s Alisha, a woman whose six-year-old relationship with Karan (Dhairya Karwa) has grown monotonous. She has an affair with her cousin Tia’s (Pandey) fiance Zain, played by Siddhant. While a section of the internet has been impressed by the sensitive handling of mental health issues like anxiety in the film, others have had some pretty scathing takes on the film and one such reaction has gone viral on social media, and how.

A Twitter user, who goes by the name of Sahilarioussss, shared his review of Gehraiyaan on Twitter as soon as the movie was released on Amazon Prime Video on February 11 and it’s been all over the internet since then, with many finding the review more entertaining than the film itself. In his review, the user trolled Deepika for leaving his boyfriend of six years and falling at Siddhant’s feet in response to mild wordplay. He even went on to suggest people to rather watch Rupali Ganguly’s popular daily soap Anupamaa than waste their time on Gehraiyaan. And, guess what now Anupamaa is trending on the internet. Read Sahilarioussss’ ROFL review here:

The user further quipped that he will take down his now-viral review if Deepika Padukone’s team is ready to offer him “a price" for the same as he is “full bikaau".

if DP’s PR team wants me to take this down please dm me with a price i’m full bikau— sahilarioussss (@Sahilarioussss) February 11, 2022

Here’s how Twitter is reacting to Sahilarioussss’ review:

This few seconds of read out scored the whole movie in terms of entertainment. And now #anupama is trending curiously https://t.co/cwSR9SkUPz— Tarun Gupta (@tweetwidtarun) February 15, 2022

please i can imagine what this is i am never watching this https://t.co/5sDnBaUshk— kaatu (@shit_slot) February 12, 2022

Movie reviews should be like this https://t.co/nTRHnCuwGs— Sneha (@DuskySneha) February 11, 2022

Gehraiyaan, produced by Karan Johar, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.