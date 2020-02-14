This Valentine’s Day, Reminisce Your Love Experiences with These Shows and Movies

Remember your school days when Valentine’s Day meant exchanging notes and chocolates with your crush? Or what about the time when you had saved enough pocket money in college to buy that expensive gift for your boyfriend/girlfriend?

We all have gone through the different stages of love and experienced heartbreaks as well, but we still believe what our favourite Madhuri Dixit said, "There is someone special somewhere made for everyone". Over the years, we still swoon to ‘PehlaNasha’ (Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar) and cry a little when Anjali leaves Rahul at the platform (Kuch Kuch Hota Hai); all these are testimony to our never ending love for love itself. After all, what’s more to life than finding that soulmate!

So this Valentine’s Day, let us take a trip down memory lane and look at the movies and web series that capture the journey of love; right from a school crush to old age -

1.Innocent Love- Firsts by Dice Media:

This web-series by Dice Media is everything that we have experienced when our hearts fluttered for the first time! Starring Rohan Shah and Apoorva Arora, ‘Firsts’ depicts the innocent first relationships we had as school kids - the ones where we would walk back home together with our crush just to spend a little more time with them and give them the whole of our favorite Cadbury chocolate. Right from saving a seat for them to stealing glances through boring periods, our first love will always have a special place in our hearts and ‘Firsts’ shows exactly that!

2. Falling in love with your best friend - Jaane Tu Ya Jaana Na:

Let’s not deny that we all went weak in our knees when Imran Khan crooned ‘Aditi’ (Genelia D’Souza) just to cheer his sad best friend. We all wished to have a friendship like them, to have someone who knows you completely and would go to any lengths just to make you smile. This movie is an epitome of SRK’s famous dialogue ‘PyarDosti Hai’ as two best friends end up realizing that they found love in each other and obviously, there is no greater companion than your best friend!

3. Let’s live in- Little Things by Netflix and Dice Media:

As we go along in life, we suddenly chance upon that one person who makes us believe in something deeper. The person who makes even a trip to the grocery store fun, a person who shows that living under the same roof is not that scary! Say hi to Dhruv and Mithila from ‘Little Things’ who are a live-in couple dealing with each other’s quirks but not letting that come in between their immense love for each other. This web-series depicts the stage of love that is mature, settled and not just based on someone’s physical traits alone!

4. Just Married Love- Saathiya:

Although Bollywood has given us a very rosy picture of weddings and married couples, this movie starring Rani Mukherjee and Vivek Oberoi showed us that marriage is not a bed of roses. As couples settle in their married life and try to enjoy the marital bliss, things start getting monotonous and the sparks begin to diminish. ‘Saathiya’ showed us that marriage has to be worked on every day from both sides and when things get tough, your love for each other will help you sail the tide!

5. Together till we die love- Barfi:

Remember the scene where Jhilmil follows Barfi’s bus or the way they communicate through just shoes! This movie pulls all the right strings of our heart as it showed us what unconditional love means. Barfi’s love for Jhilmil without saying a single word and Jhilmil's affection for the former manages to leave us teary eyed. They eventually die peacefully together, not wanting to leave each other behind, in life or death.

We all have experienced or will experience these different stages of love in our lives. So this Valentine’s Day, sit back with your crush, best friend or even your four-legged baby and binge watch these love stories!

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.