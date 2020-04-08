MOVIES

2-MIN READ

This Veteran Actor is All Praise for Kartik Aaryan and Pati, Patni Aur Woh

'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' poster

'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' poster

While the country is in lockdown, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha caught up on some movies and took to social media to praise 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh'.

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha is utilizing the lockdown time to watch new movies at his home. The actor recently found some time to watch Kartik Aryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday-starrer Pati, Patni aur Woh.

Shatrughan Sinha was impressed by the acting skills of Kartik in the dramedy.

Shatrughan tweeted his review of the movie this Tuesday. He also remembered the cast of the 1987 movie of the same name. The original movie had Sanjeev Kumar and Vidya Sinha in the lead roles and was directed by B R Chopra.

Praising the young talent, Shatrughan showered his love and hopes for Kartik, who played the role of Abhinav 'Chintu' Tyagi in the movie.

In another tweet, Shatrughan applauded Bhumi and Ananya, the leading ladies of the movie.

The actor-turned-politician did not shy away in appreciating the work done by director Mudassar Aziz, calling him one of the best. There was a note for Aparshakti Khurrana as well, who played the supporting role in the movie.


Chintu Tyagi aka Kartik was quick to thank the veteran actor for his valuable compliments. Adding an emotional touch to his reply, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor wrote, “Bohot kam baar Mummy Papa peeth thapthapate hain. You’ve made my day, and my family’s too (sic).” He also suggested him to watch other movies as well, including Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi aur Love Aaj Kal.

Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya's father Chunky also thanked Shatrughan for his inputs and feedback.



