This Veteran Actor is All Praise for Kartik Aaryan and Pati, Patni Aur Woh

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha is utilizing the lockdown time to watch new movies at his home. The actor recently found some time to watch Kartik Aryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday-starrer Pati, Patni aur Woh.

Shatrughan Sinha was impressed by the acting skills of Kartik in the dramedy.

Shatrughan tweeted his review of the movie this Tuesday. He also remembered the cast of the 1987 movie of the same name. The original movie had Sanjeev Kumar and Vidya Sinha in the lead roles and was directed by B R Chopra.

Another film I enjoyed watching during the lockdown was #PatiPatniAurWoh a remake of the old one which had the late & great actor par excellence #SanjeevKumar & the graceful, late VidyaSinha, produced then by the late & great filmmaker, producer,director #BRChopra. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 7, 2020

Praising the young talent, Shatrughan showered his love and hopes for Kartik, who played the role of Abhinav 'Chintu' Tyagi in the movie.

This remake has been produced by his son, late #RaviChopra's wife,#RenuChopra. It was a refreshing change to see the younger talented actors who did complete justice to this film. The current flavour, promising, & his future seems very bright @TheAaryanKartik

Let's not forget — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 7, 2020

In another tweet, Shatrughan applauded Bhumi and Ananya, the leading ladies of the movie.

the talented & comfortable @bhumipednekar who shines despite her role which has certain limits. The worthy daughter @ananyapandayy of the not so worthy father #ChunkeyPanday, but a very loveable father & friend. Although she’s new, but has great zeal & energy which is admirable. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 7, 2020

The actor-turned-politician did not shy away in appreciating the work done by director Mudassar Aziz, calling him one of the best. There was a note for Aparshakti Khurrana as well, who played the supporting role in the movie.

Wishing them all great success. But the credit for good performances & presentation goes to the brilliant director @mudassar_as_is in the making, one of the best we have today. And of course, not to forget the new fresh talent @Aparshakti is very good too.

Thoroughly enjoyed it. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 7, 2020





Chintu Tyagi aka Kartik was quick to thank the veteran actor for his valuable compliments. Adding an emotional touch to his reply, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor wrote, “Bohot kam baar Mummy Papa peeth thapthapate hain. You’ve made my day, and my family’s too (sic).” He also suggested him to watch other movies as well, including Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi aur Love Aaj Kal.

Sir it means so much coming from you! Bohot kam baar Mummy Papa peeth thapthapate hain. You’ve made my day, and my family’s too

Aur kuch din baaki hain lockdown ke, main toh kehta hoon Sonu Titu, Luka Chuppi aur Love Aaj Kal bhi binge watch kar lijiye sir https://t.co/OK3jhBRGoi — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) April 7, 2020

Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya's father Chunky also thanked Shatrughan for his inputs and feedback.

Thank you so much sir...we are thrilled you enjoyed the film :) https://t.co/G9upFGFIEp — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) April 7, 2020

Thank u so much for the kind words sir glad you enjoyed watching the film ❤️ — Ananya Panday (@ananyapandayy) April 7, 2020





Thank you Sir for your Kind words for @ananyapandayy . It takes me back to my debut film Aag hi Aag with You and how you encouraged me ❤ — Chunky Panday (@ChunkyThePanday) April 7, 2020

