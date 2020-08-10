This Video is Proof That Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Daughter Aaradhya is Well-mannered Student

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya is focusing on her regular classes held online. In a video doing rounds on social media platforms, the eight-year-old can be seen making the most of her virtual module amid the coronavirus pandemic.

We can make out from the video that Aaradhya is a polite and sophisticated child as she sits for class dressed in her school uniform and neatly tied hair. In the viral clip, Aaradhya is engaging with her subject tutor in a Zoom class where she is reciting a fiction. After the dog story ends, the little one respectfully says, “Dhanyavaad Miss” with a smile to her teacher.

Amitabh Bachchan and his son, Abhishek were diagnosed with Covid-19 and were admitted to a Mumbai hospital on July 11. Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya had initially tested negative however, a day later, their swab test result came positive. They remained under home-quarantine as both were stable and asymptomatic. They were both admitted to hospital after experiencing breathlessness and mild fever. A few days later, both mother and daughter had recovered and were discharged. Senior Bachchan came home on August 8 after testing coronavirus negative.

After nearly 28 days of undergoing treatment, Abhishek tested Covid-19 negative and was discharged on August 8.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in 2018 film Fanney Khan with Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor and is currently gearing for Mani Ratnam’s multilingual period drama, Ponniyin Selvan. Vikram is set to play the lead in the highly-anticipated upcomer. The film has an ensemble cast of Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Vikram Prabhu, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashwin Kakumanu, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aditi Rao Hydari in key roles.