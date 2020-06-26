This Video of Aamir Khan Singing 'Aati Kya Khandala' Sets up Perfect Weekend Mood

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is a perfectionist in all sense. From acting and dancing to singing, the star has tried and aced it all. While one might miss regular updates from the 3 Idiots star in the lockdown days, his old videos are surfacing on internet giving his fans another reason to celebrate.

An old clip of Aamir singing Aati Kya Khandala is being frequently shared these days online. The #FlashbackFriday video seems to be shot a few years ago as he looks much younger. With combed hair, specs, black blazer and grey trousers, the actor is sitting on a couch and crooning the hit number.

Here’s a look at the video:

The original song Aati Kya Khandala from the 1998 movie Ghulam was sung by Aamir and playback singer Alka Yagnik and composed by Jatin-Lalit. Aamir played the lead role in the Vikram Bhatt-directed movie opposite his co-star Rani Mukherji.

In the near future, Aamir will be seen working with Kareena Kapoor Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, a Hindi adaptation of the Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. The Hollywood flick was very popular and even fetched Tom Hanks his second-Best Actor award at the Oscars.

Aamir's movie Dil recently completed 30 years. His co-star in the film Madhuri Dixit Nene wrote a lovely post describing the experience of working with the Dangal actor. “#30YearsOfDil Working with @_aamirkhan was so much fun! I remember how #IndraKumar gave us an earful every day for joking around & playing tricks on the sets… Thanks to the team's hard work & your love, the film did well & I also won my first Filmfare award,” she wrote.

