This Video of Akshay Kumar Swimming with Weights in His Hands is Fitness Goals

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is known for his fitness and health. When it comes to doing exercises, Akshay has never looked back. A throwback video which has surfaced on the internet recently has proved it once again.

In the video, Akshay can be seen doing his regular swimming exercise with a twist. On closely looking at the video, one can see the Hera Pheri actor is swimming with weights in his hands. If there has been nothing that has motivated you today, this video surely will.

Akshay shared the original video back in April 2018, along with the caption, “Nothing like a dip in the pool in the scorching summers… Here I am swimming with weights...please ensure you're good at swimming to attempt this. It's a great leg workout and helps in overall core building. #FitIndia #LoveForTheOutdoors #SundayFunday.”

The video was shot days after there were reports of the actor getting injured on the sets of his film, Kesari. The movie also starred Parineeti Chopra in the lead role.

The actor will be next seen on screen with Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. The movie’s release has been postponed due to the spread of coronavirus and the temporary shutting down of cinema halls. Starring Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and Katrina Kaif along with Akshay in the lead role, the movie will now be released on Diwali this year.

