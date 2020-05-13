This Video Of Amy Jackson With Her 'Lockdown Buddy' Andreas Is Too Cute To Handle; Watch

Actress Amy Jackson, who is quite active on social media, says her newborn son Andreas is her lockdown buddy. The actress took to her Instagram, where she shared a video of her lying in bed with her son.

Along the clip she wrote: "Lockdown buddies". Amy and her fiance George Panayiotou became parents to a son and shared his image on social media on September last year.

She announced the arrival of the baby boy on Instagram and wrote: "Our Angel, welcome to the world Andreas." She also posted a video of sleeping Andreas and captioned it "Hi World".

Earlier, she gave out fitness goals by showing a toilet paper-inspired workout with Andreas amid coronavirus lockdown.

In a playful Instagram clip, the Bollywood actress, 28, flaunted her slender frame in sportswear as she engaged in a series of jump squats, push ups and planks with the help of toilet paper roll.

Amy made her acting debut with the 2010 Tamil movie "Madrasapattinam" and has featured in several Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films apart from Tamil films.

Her last big release was the Rajinikanth-starrer "2.0" in 2018, which released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu versions. Her Bollywood films include "Ekk Deewana Tha", "Singh Is Bliing" and "Freaky Ali".