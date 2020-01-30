Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

This Video of Deepika Padukone Outwitting Chhapaak Trolls is Winning Internet

Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' released earlier in the month and fared below average in terms of box office collections. A video of the actress addressing the film's alleged downvoting on IMDb is going viral.

News18.com

Updated:January 30, 2020, 2:39 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
This Video of Deepika Padukone Outwitting Chhapaak Trolls is Winning Internet
Deepika Padukone addresses the audience after receiving a Crystal Award from Hilde Schwab, Chairwoman and Co-Founder of the World Economic Forum's World Arts Forum, during the ceremony for the Crystal Awards at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forumin Davos, Switzerland. (Image: AP)

Deepika Padukone's decision to attend a protest meeting on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus seemingly riled up some people earlier this month when her film Chhapaak was about to hit the screens. Some called for a boycott of her movie, while another section supported Deepika's presence in JNU and also extended their support to her on social media.

Chhapaak is based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor. The film, helmed by Meghna Gulzar sees Deepika play the lead role of acid-attack survivor Malti. Deepika had gone to the JNU in Delhi and showed her support to the students protesting against violence there. She met students of diverse political hues and did not speak a word. Each party amplified her silence to suit its convenience and Chhapaak got mired in controversy.

In another case, Chhapaak also scored a very low IMDb rating--that of 4.6 stars-- as compared to Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which released alongside it on January 10 and got a high rating of 8.5 stars. Some reports alleged that Chhapaak saw a downvoting in large numbers on IMDb and its rating was reduced after Deepika visited JNU.

Now, in a promotional video that is doing the rounds on social media, Deepika can be heard giving back to Chhapaak detractors saying, "Unhone meri IMDb rating badli hai, mera mann nahi” (They have changed my IMDb rating, not my mind).

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, Chhapaak is still running in cinemas and has reportedly earned Rs 32.48 crore just by ticket sales in India.

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram