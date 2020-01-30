This Video of Deepika Padukone Outwitting Chhapaak Trolls is Winning Internet

Deepika Padukone's decision to attend a protest meeting on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus seemingly riled up some people earlier this month when her film Chhapaak was about to hit the screens. Some called for a boycott of her movie, while another section supported Deepika's presence in JNU and also extended their support to her on social media.

Chhapaak is based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor. The film, helmed by Meghna Gulzar sees Deepika play the lead role of acid-attack survivor Malti. Deepika had gone to the JNU in Delhi and showed her support to the students protesting against violence there. She met students of diverse political hues and did not speak a word. Each party amplified her silence to suit its convenience and Chhapaak got mired in controversy.

In another case, Chhapaak also scored a very low IMDb rating--that of 4.6 stars-- as compared to Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which released alongside it on January 10 and got a high rating of 8.5 stars. Some reports alleged that Chhapaak saw a downvoting in large numbers on IMDb and its rating was reduced after Deepika visited JNU.

Now, in a promotional video that is doing the rounds on social media, Deepika can be heard giving back to Chhapaak detractors saying, "Unhone meri IMDb rating badli hai, mera mann nahi” (They have changed my IMDb rating, not my mind).

Deepika’s comment to all Bhakts and fascists downvoting Chhapaak - “ Unho ne meri IMDB rating badli hai, mera mann nahi “ 😂😂🔥 you go girl @deepikapadukone pic.twitter.com/Grvpiaub2G — ria (@MonaDarlingx) January 29, 2020

Meanwhile, Chhapaak is still running in cinemas and has reportedly earned Rs 32.48 crore just by ticket sales in India.

(With inputs from IANS)

