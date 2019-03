Jack Black is the man you turn up to if you are looking to train for a superhero role. Well, not really. Jack is the man you turn up to for your daily dose of laughter. In a recent video, posted by Jack on Instagram, he can be seen replicating the workout regime of Chris Hemsworth in his own style. And, heck if he can take on the Thor star.Hemsworth, 35, shared a video on Instagram, earlier, showing him doing an intense gym session with dumbbells. Jack, 49, got inspired, took it, recreated himself doing it and posted it, in what is turning out to be one of the most hilarious side-by-side video currently on the photo and video sharing app.In the caption to his video, Jack wrote what the Australian actor had written in his original post, "Mixing it up. Get creative. Keep moving. Variety is key!" and further added, "Who did it better? #ThorWorkout" and tagged Hemsworth.Hemsworth did not back out from getting sarcastic himself and reposted the video with a caption that read, "The student has become the master."Jack is reuniting with Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart in the new Jumanji feature which is currently in the filming stage. Hemsworth, meanwhile, is preparing to play legendary wrestling star Hulk Hogan in a new Netflix biopic.Follow @News18Movies for more