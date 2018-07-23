English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
This Video Of Jackie Shroff Clearing Traffic On Lucknow Road Is Breaking The Internet
The actor, who is reportedly filming Hindi remake of Prasthaanam in Lucknow, can be seen clearing traffic in the video which was shared from his official Twitter account.
Image: Yogen Shah
There is nothing new in celebrities being spotted in calculated poses and well-planned videos on scial media. But it’s the rare and personal moments that capture their true nature that leave a lasting impact on the fans. Actor Jackie Shroff, who is completely unmoved by the fascination that Bollywood takes pride in, continues to endear his fans with his bindaas attitude. Declared the brand ambassador of Thalassemics India earlier this year, Shroff is in news for his recent video that has gone viral.
"Lucknow Traffic Control..." the caption for the post read.
Shroff's upcoming film (Prasthaanam Hindi remake) also features Manisha Koirala and Sanjay Dutt as the protagonist. Actor Ali Fazal has also been roped in for the film.
Twitterati was visibly happy with the fact that Shroff didn't show any qualms in not behaving like a star.
Jackie has also been roped in for the Indian adaptation of the British television drama series Criminal Justice. It will be helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia.
Lucknow Traffic Control... pic.twitter.com/axCnD3DYQy— Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) July 22, 2018
July 22, 2018
U r amazing Bhidu— R.Tripathi (RT) (@sttt216) July 22, 2018
Love u dada# and nice dada— kishan damar (@ksdamare143) July 22, 2018
DO TEEN vehicles KA challan BHI PHAD DETHE BHIDU..... KHARCHA PANI NIKAL JATA— Nk kataria (@24nareshkataria) July 22, 2018
That's the real dada,, from the front... Nice. Thanks— Vijay 39 (@Vijay3739) July 22, 2018
July 22, 2018
