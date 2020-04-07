This Video of Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor in Quarantine is Sibling Goals

Darling sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor have been spending quality time with each other while the country is in 21-day lockdown period. In the latest video, Khushi and Janhvi are simply too cute for words.

Janhvi says in the video, "This is how my sister makes sure that I don't go anywhere when I am spending time with her."

We then see Khushi biting down on Janhvi's hand, seemingly making sure she does not go anywhere indeed.

On the acting front, Janhvi has been shooting for two films -- Gunjan Saxena and Roohi Afzana. Both films are in the hanging now as the coronavirus pandemic has brought the entertainment industry to a standstill.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is a biopic of Indian Air Force combat pilot Gunjan Saxena, who entered war zone during the 1999 Kargil War. It stars Janhvi in the titular role and is directed by Sharan Sharma.

Roohi Afzana, on the other hand, is horror-comedy genre and features Varun Sharma and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles opposite Janhvi.

Follow @News18Movies for more