This Video of Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Dancing to Tareefan on DID Sets is Breaking the Internet

Kareena Kapor and Sonam Kapoor were last seen on the silver screen with the chick-flick Veere Di Wedding, which also saw Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in key roles. One of the most catchy songs of the year Tareefan was also a part of the film. Sung by rapper Badshah, the song saw Bebo and Sonam sizzling on the dance floor.

Now, a year later, Kareena and Sonam reunited on the sets of Dance India Dance, which is judged by Kareena. How could they have possibly left the chance to recreate one of the most iconic songs of their careers? Sonam, who was there to promote her upcoming release The Zoya Factor, wore a bright pink lehenga. Kareena, on the other hand, looked stunning in a blue and silver dress.

Check out this video of the ladies grooving to Tareefan:

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Nikhil Dwivedi, Veere Di Wedding is a female buddy film, where the four lead actresses come together to attend a wedding. The film received mixed reviews by critics. It collected 138 crores in its lifetime and become one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films with female leads.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will be seen in The Zoya Factor, based on Anuja Chauhan's 2008 best-selling book of the same name. The film also stars Dulquer Salman in the lead role. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film is set to be released on September 20, 2019.

Bebo, who currently made her TV debut with Dance India Dance will be next seen in Good Luck, with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh. The actress also has Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in her kitty.

