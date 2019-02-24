English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This Video of Kartik Aaryan Dancing with Mother to 'Dil Chori' is Unmissable; Watch Here
While Kartik is busy promoting his upcoming release Luka Chuppi opposite Kriti Sanon, he shared a throwback video to celebrate one year of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
Image: Yogen Shah
Kartik Aaryan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has completed one year of release. The actor took a moment out to rejoice the occasion and shared a throwback video on his Instagram account where he is seen dancing with his mother at the success bash of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety on the chartburster track Dil Chori.
His caption read, "#SonuKeTituKiSweety has given several life time memories and this is one of them #DilChori with Mummy !! "
The occasion also elicited a celebratory response from Kartik's co-star Nushrat Bharucha, who shared throwback pictures and videos from days when the film was shot. In the film, Nushrat played Sweety Sharma, who secretly plots against Sonu’s and Titu’s family, while she gets married off to unsuspecting Titu. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film became a huge success, the biggest indeed of the actors’ and director’s career yet.
Nushrat wrote, “Can’t believe it’s been one year already since #SonuKeTituKiSweety released! Such a phenomenal experience with all the people, the places, the shoot, the food and and the amazing journey. Browsing through these photos has brought back sooooo many memories. Ever so grateful for all the love I received for the film! #1YearOfSKTKS.”
In another post shared by Nushrat, she gave a glimpse into the behind the scenes photographs of the film’s shoot. “Celebrating one year of Sweety with these photos clicked in between shots, but never posted before this! On a nostalgic trip of the mad mad journeyyy of #SonuKeTituKiSweety #1YearOfSKTKS,” read her caption.
Currently, Kartik is busy promoting his upcoming release Luka Chuppi opposite Kriti Sanon that releases on March 1. Nushrat will next feature opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl.
