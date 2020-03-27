This Video of Kunal Kemmu Crooning to Ranbir Kapoor's Songs Channa Mereya, Kabira is Unmissable

Playing guitar and singing songs is on actor Kunal Kemmu's mind to pass time amidst the coronavirus lockdown.

On Thursday, Kunal posted a video that shows him playing guitar and crooning to Ranbir Kapoor songs Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil) and Kabira from (Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani).

"Mid day medley. It's Ranbir Kapoor special this time," he captioned the videos.

He recently shared a photograph along with sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan and gave a hilarious caption to it. He took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph of himself with Kareena.

"KK AND KKK.. That's too many K's in one frame. @kareenakapoorkhan," he captioned the image.

Kunal is married to Soha Ali Khan while Kareena is married to Soha's brother Saif Ali Khan.

While the entertainment industry worldwide has come to a standstill, celebrities have been finding different ways to pass time during these trying times. Kunal also opened up about how he and his family have been spending their quarantine time at home.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Kunal said, “These are just the early days of self-isolation for me; shooting for my web show Abhay has stopped from March 18. We were supposed to travel for it, but now the whole schedule is on pause. Nonetheless, there is not much that one can do. We need to make the most of the time we have. I’m catching up on films, spending more time with Inaaya. In fact, I have also hung out with the kids of our building in the past two days, who are otherwise holed up inside."

On the work front, Kunal is currently basking in the huge success of his latest film Malang (2020). He will be next seen in the second season the web show Abhay.