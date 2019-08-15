This Video of Rishi and Ranbir Kapoor Dancing to the Same Track is Father-son Goals

We have always heard the 'like father, like son' theory, but a recent video shared by Neetu Kapoor to her Instagram account is actually proof that Ranbir and Rishi are indeed alike in so many ways. Neetu recently posted a side-by-side video of the actor, father-son duo, consisting of two scenes from their respective films, which will make you crack.

The first scene depicts Rishi and late actress Sridevi dancing to Tere Mere Honton Pe from Chandni (1989). In the second scene, Ranbir and Anushka Sharma can be seen replicating similar moves to the rhythm of the same song in their 2015 feature Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

The video was posted on Wednesday evening and captioning the post, Neetu wrote, "This is so adorable."

The similarity between Rishi and Ranbir invited a lot of loving comments from industry colleagues. Anupam Kher wrote in the comments section, "The bestest," while Ranbir;s sister Riddhima responded to the video by posting heart emoji in the feed."

Check out the video featuring Rishi and Ranbir here:

On the movies front, Ranbir recently jetted off to Ladakh for the shooting of his upcoming film Shamshera, which co-stars Vaani Kapoor and Snajay Dutt in pivotal roles. It is reported that Rnabir might play a double role in the forthcoming dacoit-drama. The film is bankrolled by Yash Raj Films and is directed by Karan Malhotra.

Rishi, on the other hand, is expected to return to India before the end of this year. He is currently stationed in New York and is recuperating after undergoing cancer treatment.

