This Video of Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor Working Out Together is Breaking the Internet

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are not letting the coronavirus scare and gym closure mess with their fitness routine. A video of the two beauties working out together from the comfort of their home is going viral on social media.
In a video montage, Sara and Janhvi are seen doing an array of exercises to tone their bodies. Celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit is seen guiding them. Sara looked sporty in a red sports bra with black compression shorts. Janhvi channeled the beach vibe and opted for a printed pink sports bra with orange high waist shorts completed with Dutch braids in her hair.
Fans are loving how Sara and Janhvi are synced up in this workout video.
Sara recently shared some moments from her vacation with family.
On the work front, Sara will next feature in Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.
