1-min read

This Video of Sara Ali Khan is The Cutest Thing on Internet Today

Sara Ali Khan shared a hilarious throwback video on social media in which she can be seen troubling her friends on-board a flight. Check it out below.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 28, 2020, 12:51 PM IST
This Video of Sara Ali Khan is The Cutest Thing on Internet Today
Sara Ali khan

Actress Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram is filled with stunning pictures, rhyming captions and hilarious videos. The Kedarnath star knows exactly how to engage her fans and people seem to love her social media engagement. Sara is known to be an extremely down-to-earth actress, despite being a star-kid and a member of the Pataudi family.

Recently, Sara shared a hilarious throwback clip where she is filming a video on-board a flight, goofing around her friends, who are asleep. Sara giggles as she seemingly troubles her friends. In the background, we can hear the famous Mohammaed Rafi song, Sar Jo Tera Chakraye, from the 1957 drama film Pyaasa.

Sara also shared a witty caption along with the post. She wrote, “Presenting Sara ka Sara Sara. Let’s make “light” of what it was let’s also make it lighter than what it was,” along with laughing emojis. Sara was pointing out her transformation from fat to fit, and the diva also credited her fitness trainer for the visible change in her appearance. Check out Sara's adorable throwback video below:

Meanwhile, Sara is busy promoting her upcoming film Love Aaj Kal, in which she will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan. The movie is slated to release on Valentine’s Day, February 14. On the other hand, she is also working with actor Varun Dhawan in the remake of the 1995 film Coolie No 1. Hitting the silver screen on May 1, Coolie No 1 is directed by David Dhawan.

